Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Sanders won't return to Sunday's contest against the Chiefs due to a neck injury, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sanders landed on his helmet at the end of a 10-yard catch and run late in the first half. Prior to getting carted off the field, he was placed on a backboard and had his neck stabilized, and the Panthers relayed that the rookie tight end was transported to a Charlotte-area hospital to be evaluated further. Sanders thus will end Week 12 with three catches on as many targets for 49 yards.
