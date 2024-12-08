Fantasy Football
Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Back in action Sunday

Published on December 8, 2024

Sanders (neck) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders is back after missing one game due to a neck injury that he sustained following a scary fall back in Week 12 against the Chiefs. He'll thus act as Carolina's top tight end Sunday against an Eagles defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest YPT (6.16) to opposing tight ends this season.

