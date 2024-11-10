Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Finds end zone in OT win

Sanders secured both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 20-17 overtime win over the Giants in Munich on Sunday.

Sanders operated as the top tight end with Tommy Tremble (back) out once again, and he cashed in with his first NFL touchdown on a five-yard grab in midway through the first quarter. The rookie heads into a Week 11 bye with six receptions for 95 yards and Sunday's score over his last two games and should continue to enjoy a reliable role in the air attack down the stretch run of the season.