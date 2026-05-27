Ja'Tavion Sanders headshot

Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Looking healthy at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sanders (fibula) is participating in practice at OTAs on Wednesday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlette Observer reports.

Sanders is running and cutting laterally without issue at OTAs, and it appears he's officially back to full health after having undergone surgery to address a broken right fibula suffered last December. He and Tommy Tremble remain positioned as the Panthers' top options at the tight end position, with Sanders potentially being the favorite for more pass-catching utilization. Across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025, Sanders secured 29 of 34 targets for 190 yards and one score.

Ja'Tavion Sanders
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Tavion Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Tavion Sanders See More
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
92 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
93 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
135 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
138 days ago
DraftKings NFL Playoffs Best Ball: $3M Playoff Millionaire
NFL
DraftKings NFL Playoffs Best Ball: $3M Playoff Millionaire
Author Image
John McKechnie
141 days ago