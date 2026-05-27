Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Looking healthy at OTAs
Sanders (fibula) is participating in practice at OTAs on Wednesday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlette Observer reports.
Sanders is running and cutting laterally without issue at OTAs, and it appears he's officially back to full health after having undergone surgery to address a broken right fibula suffered last December. He and Tommy Tremble remain positioned as the Panthers' top options at the tight end position, with Sanders potentially being the favorite for more pass-catching utilization. Across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025, Sanders secured 29 of 34 targets for 190 yards and one score.
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