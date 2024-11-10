Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Should be team's top TE in Week 10

Sanders is expected to serve as the Panthers' top tight end in Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich with Tommy Tremble (back) inactive for the contest, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

While Tremble has missed three of the Panthers' past four games due to the back injury and a concussion, Sanders has produced well in all three of those contests. He's logged at least 73 percent of snaps in each of those games while producing an 15-197-0 line on 18 targets. The first two of those games came with Andy Dalton under center, but the rookie fourth-round pick out of Texas showed a rapport with Bryce Young at quarterback in the Week 9 win over the Saints, finishing with four receptions for a career-high 87 yards.