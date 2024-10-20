Jauan Jennings Injury: Chance to play Week 8

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs that the 49ers hope to get Jennings (hip) back for Week 8 against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Jennings didn't practice in any capacity prior to sitting out Sunday's loss, but the team's optimism regarding his Week 8 status suggests Jennings isn't looking at an extended absence. That may not be the case for fellow 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), who is feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Kansas City. Jennings has proven capable of stepping up when the 49ers are shorthanded at wide receiver, as he had 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Week 3.