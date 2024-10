Jennings (hip) isn't practicing Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall (chest) has a shot to make his NFL regular-season debut, but the 49ers will probably favor veteran Chris Conley in the No. 3 receiver role if Jennings doesn't play this Sunday against the Chiefs. A third straight missed practice has Jennings trending toward his first absence of the season.