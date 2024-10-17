Jauan Jennings Injury: No practice Thursday

Jennings (hip) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Meanwhile, fellow WR Deebo Samuel (wrist) was on the field Thursday but donning a blue non-contact jersey, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, indicating he'll go down as a limited participant for a second straight session. Jennings may be in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Chiefs, with Friday's injury report potentially providing some clarity on the situation ahead of the weekend.