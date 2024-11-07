Jauan Jennings Injury: Remains limited in practice

Jennings (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Jennings is attempting to put the hip injury that sidelined him Weeks 7 and 8 in the rearview mirror, but he so far has managed a pair of capped sessions coming out of the 49ers' Week 9 bye. Friday's practice thus should be key for how he's listed heading into the weekend, and if he's able to return for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay, he'll fill a key role in San Francisco's pass game with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season.