Jauan Jennings News: Cleared to return this week

Jennings (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jennings will return from a two-game absence after upgrading to full practice participation at the end of the week. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel (oblique/rib) is listed as questionable and Chris Conley (hamstring) ruled out, potentially giving Jennings a bigger role in the gameplan, although Samuel seems to be on track to play.