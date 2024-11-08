Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jauan Jennings headshot

Jauan Jennings News: Cleared to return this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Jennings (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jennings will return from a two-game absence after upgrading to full practice participation at the end of the week. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel (oblique/rib) is listed as questionable and Chris Conley (hamstring) ruled out, potentially giving Jennings a bigger role in the gameplan, although Samuel seems to be on track to play.

Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now