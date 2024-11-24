Fantasy Football
Jauan Jennings headshot

Jauan Jennings News: Gains 40 yards with backup QB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 8:18pm

Jennings caught five of seven targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Packers.

The 49ers were without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) on Sunday, limiting the output of all skill-position players not named George Kittle in a blowout loss to Green Bay. Jennings actually led the team's wideouts with his modest production, but it still left much to be desired based on his increased production in 2024. The four-year veteran will carry a 47-628-4 receiving line into next Sunday's road tilt against the Bills.

Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers
