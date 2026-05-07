Jauan Jennings News: Inks deal with Minnesota

Jennings and the Vikings agreed on a one-year, $13 million contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jennings will head to Minnesota after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers, five of which were as a member of the team's active roster. The wide receiver most recently caught 55 of 90 targets for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns over 15 regular-season games in 2025. He will now join a Vikings roster that has a pair of former first-round picks in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as anchors in the WR room, but Jennings will provide the team with a formidable trio at the position.