Jauan Jennings News: Leading receiver on three catches
Jennings brought in three of five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills.
Jennings wound up finishing as the 49ers' top receiving option on a night when the team totaled just 94 yards through the air. Harsh weather conditions limited what could have been a better game from the veteran receiver, who remains one of the few bright spots on a dwindling 49ers' active roster. Jennings warrants consideration in all formats given his role and an upcoming soft home matchup against Chicago.
