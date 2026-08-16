Jauan Jennings headshot

Jauan Jennings News: Logs four snaps in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Jennings played four snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday.

Jennings and the rest of the Vikings' top skill position players saw minimal work in Saturday's exhibition game, with Justin Jefferson being a healthy scratch. Jennings signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in May after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers. He's coming off a 2025 campaign when he caught 55 passes (on 90 targets) for 643 yards and nine touchdowns across 15 regular-season games. Jennings is slated to serve as Minnesota's WR3 behind Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Jauan Jennings
Minnesota Vikings
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