Jauan Jennings News: Logs four snaps in preseason opener
Jennings played four snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday.
Jennings and the rest of the Vikings' top skill position players saw minimal work in Saturday's exhibition game, with Justin Jefferson being a healthy scratch. Jennings signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in May after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers. He's coming off a 2025 campaign when he caught 55 passes (on 90 targets) for 643 yards and nine touchdowns across 15 regular-season games. Jennings is slated to serve as Minnesota's WR3 behind Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
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