Jauan Jennings headshot

Jauan Jennings News: Modest production Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Jennings caught four of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Jennings took back seat to San Francisco's remaining star players (Deebo Samuel and George Kittle) to finish with a modest stat line in Sunday's loss. The 27-year-old Jennings upped his season totals to 63-856-6 through 13 games this year. Jennings' expanded role in 2024 has kept his floor high for fantasy managers, and the same could be said for next Monday's tilt against the Lions.

Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
