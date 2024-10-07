Jauan Jennings News: Quiet game Sunday

Jennings had one reception on three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals.

Jennings saw his usual allotment of snaps on offense (57 percent) but simply was not evolved enough to produce positive fantasy results. The veteran slot man goes through quiet spells from time to time, so his value shouldn't have changed much assuming managers weren't shooting for the moon. Jennings and the 49ers will travel to Seattle for Thursday Night Football in Week 6.