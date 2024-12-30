Jauan Jennings News: Solid PPR performance
Jennings finished with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 67 yards in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.
Jennings turned in another routine performance that would have pleased those playing in PPR and deeper fantasy formats. The veteran starter's stats seem dwarfed in a game that featured two 100-yard receivers for San Francisco. Jennings inched closer to his first 1,000-yard campaign Monday, needing just 77 receiving yards against the Cardinals in Week 18 in order to accomplish the feat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now