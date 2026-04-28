Jauan Jennings headshot

Jauan Jennings News: Visiting with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Jennings is visiting with the Vikings on Tuesday and Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Now that the NFL Draft has passed, signings no longer count toward the compensatory formula for next year's Draft, which should lead to a flurry of activity around the league and its remaining free agents. Jennings hasn't drawn a known whiff of interest in his time on the market over the last month-plus, but this could help jumpstart his free agency. The 28-year-old had a productive five seasons in San Francisco, amassing 210 catches for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns as a trusted third-down and red-zone weapon for Brock Purdy in recent seasons. He'd be a terrific fit in Minnesota between Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Jauan Jennings
 Free Agent
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