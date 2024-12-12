Javon Baker Injury: Absent from practice Thursday
Baker (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.
Baker remains in the five-step concussion protocol following New England's bye, and he has yet to progress to stage which would allow him to resume handling restricted practice reps. The rookie fourth-round, who has yet to record a reception across eight regular-season appearances, looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now