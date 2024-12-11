Javon Baker Injury: Dealing with concussion

Baker didn't practice Wednesday due to a concussion, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Baker played two offensive snaps in the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Colts and may have sustained the concussion at some point during the contest. Even with the benefit of a Week 14 bye, Baker hasn't progressed enough to the point of being ready to practice. The rookie fourth-round pick out of UCF has endured a disappointing rookie season, as he's played just 30 snaps on offense in total over eight appearances and has yet to record a reception.