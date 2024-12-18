Javon Baker Injury: Limited to open week

Baker (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Baker was sidelined for the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Cardinals due to a concussion. He was able to return to practice Wednesday, and he'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play against the Bills on Sunday. The rookie fourth-round pick has failed to register a catch over the first eight regular-season games of his NFL career.