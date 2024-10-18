Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Javon Baker headshot

Javon Baker Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Baker (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Baker popped up on the Patriots' injury report Friday as a non-participant in practice due to an illness, and his status for New England's Week 7 contest now appears to be in jeopardy. The rookie out of UCF has been a healthy scratch in each of the Patriots' last three games, so even if he's past his illness by Sunday, he may still be inactive.

Javon Baker
New England Patriots
More Stats & News