Javon Baker Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Baker (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Baker popped up on the Patriots' injury report Friday as a non-participant in practice due to an illness, and his status for New England's Week 7 contest now appears to be in jeopardy. The rookie out of UCF has been a healthy scratch in each of the Patriots' last three games, so even if he's past his illness by Sunday, he may still be inactive.