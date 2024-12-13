Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javon Baker headshot

Javon Baker Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Baker (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Baker likely sustained a concussion in Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Colts and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up in Week 15. Expect New England's wide receiver room to consist of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk while Baker is sidelined Sunday.

Javon Baker
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now