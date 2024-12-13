Javon Baker Injury: Won't play Sunday

Baker (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Baker likely sustained a concussion in Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Colts and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up in Week 15. Expect New England's wide receiver room to consist of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk while Baker is sidelined Sunday.