Baker is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

With Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion) inactive, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton and Baker are available to handle the Patriots' Week 8 wideout duties. Baker is off the fantasy radar, however, until he logs steady snaps and production in New England's offense.