Javon Baker News: Healthy for Sunday
Baker (concussion) has been removed from the injured list ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
Baker was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practice, and he's now no longer on the injured list for the Patriots' Week 16 away game. The rookie wide receiver and kick returner will likely keep operating from the special teams unit for New England as he did before he suffered his concussion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now