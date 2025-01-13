Javon Baker News: Limited role as a rookie

Baker finished the 2024 regular season with one catch (on four targets) for 12 yards in 11 games.

Though Baker -- who the Patriots took in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft -- made some highlight-reel plays during training camp, the UCF product wasn't able to make much of an impact as a rookie, finishing the season with just 83 snaps on offense. Looking ahead, Baker will have an opportunity to get a fresh start under a new coaching staff, but the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has much to prove before he enters the fantasy lineup conversation in 2025.