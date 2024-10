Baker (illness) isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 8 injury report.

An illness led to Baker missing practice this past Friday, and the wideout ended up being made inactive for the Patriots' Week 7 loss to the Jaguars. While the 2024 fourth-rounder has moved past his illness, he's not a lock to be in uniform Sunday against the Jets, given that he was a healthy scratch in Weeks 5 and 6.