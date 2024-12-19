Javon Bullard Injury: Absent from practice Thursday
Bullard (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Bullard's ankle injury prevented him from suiting up Sunday versus the Seahawks, and his status still appears up-in-the-air heading into Monday's matchup against the Saints. The rookie second-round pick will likely need to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Friday or Saturday to have a chance at suiting up Week 16.
