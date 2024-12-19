Fantasy Football
Javon Bullard Injury: Absent from practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Bullard (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bullard's ankle injury prevented him from suiting up Sunday versus the Seahawks, and his status still appears up-in-the-air heading into Monday's matchup against the Saints. The rookie second-round pick will likely need to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Friday or Saturday to have a chance at suiting up Week 16.

Javon Bullard
Green Bay Packers
