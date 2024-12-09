Javon Bullard Injury: May miss time

Head coach Matt LaFleur stated Monday that Bullard (ankle) is week-to-week, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Bullard suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Lions and left the locker room that night with a boot and crutches. His week-to-week status suggests he's likely a longshot to recover in time to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, but a firmer stance on his status will likely come later in the week when Green Bay releases its first injury report.