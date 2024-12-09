Javon Bullard Injury: May miss time
Head coach Matt LaFleur stated Monday that Bullard (ankle) is week-to-week, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Bullard suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Lions and left the locker room that night with a boot and crutches. His week-to-week status suggests he's likely a longshot to recover in time to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, but a firmer stance on his status will likely come later in the week when Green Bay releases its first injury report.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now