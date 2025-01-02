Javon Bullard Injury: Nursing ankle injury
Bullard (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bullard co-led the Packers in tackling during their Week 17 loss to the Vikings, but he appears to have picked up an ankle injury in the process. The rookie second-round pick would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's divisional game against the Bears if he were able to practice fully Friday.
