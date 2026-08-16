Javon Bullard Injury: Sheds walking boot

Bullard (foot) is still not practicing but has removed his walking boot, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard suffered a bone bruise on his right foot last Sunday and appears to be progressing well in his rehab. The starting slot cornerback is not yet ready to put the pads back on, but walking on his own power a week after the injury is a very good sign for Bullard's chances of playing in the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Vikings.