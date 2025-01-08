Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javon Bullard headshot

Javon Bullard Injury: Still working through ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Bullard (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bullard was sidelined for Week 15 and 16 due to an ankle injury, but he managed to play through the issue in the Packers' final two games of the regular season. The rookie second-round pick should be able to suit up against Philadelphia in Sunday's wild-card round game unless he suffers a setback during practice this week. Bullard finished his first NFL regular season with 90 tackles (61 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 15 games.

Javon Bullard
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now