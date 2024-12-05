Fantasy Football
Javon Bullard Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 8:34pm

Bullard is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Lions due to an ankle injury.

The Packers are very shorthanded in the secondary, as both Jaire Alexander (knee) and Corey Ballentine (knee) were inactive for the contest. Evan Williams (concussion) was lost earlier in the game, and Bullard was carted to the locker room for evaluation. The exact nature or seriousness of Bullard's issue is still unclear.

