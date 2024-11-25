Javon Bullard News: Another strong showing

Bullard recorded seven total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers.

The rookie defensive back from Georgia tied Quay Walker as the Packers' leading tackler in Sunday's blowout win, playing 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Bullard, who's transitioned from playing safety to playing in the slot, has now posted 66 total tackles and one pass defended across his first 11 games in the NFL. He's expected to continue serving as one of Green Bay's top tacklers in Week 13, when the Packers host the Dolphins on Thursday night.