Bullard logged eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cardinals.

Bullard has registered eight tackles in two consecutive games, and he has played at least 50 defensive snaps in each of the Packers' last three contests. The 2024 second-round pick is up to 36 combined tackles through the first six games of the regular season, which is third-most on the Packers and fourth-most among rookies.