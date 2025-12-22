Bullard entered Saturday's game having logged five tackles or less in each of his past seven games, but he reached double-digit tackles for the first time during the overtime loss and finished as the Packers' second-leading tackler behind Quay Walker (14). Bullard is now up to 76 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games and has a shot at surpassing his total from his rookie campaign (90 tackles across 15 regular-season games). He'll look to add to his tackling total against the Ravens in Week 17.