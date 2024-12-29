Fantasy Football
Javon Bullard headshot

Javon Bullard News: Returning to action in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Bullard (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard will return to action after missing the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. His return bolsters a Packers secondary that will be without Evan Williams (quadriceps) for a second straight contest. Bullard has at least four tackles in each of his past 10 games.

Javon Bullard
Green Bay Packers
