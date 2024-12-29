Javon Bullard News: Returning to action in Week 17
Bullard (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Bullard will return to action after missing the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. His return bolsters a Packers secondary that will be without Evan Williams (quadriceps) for a second straight contest. Bullard has at least four tackles in each of his past 10 games.
