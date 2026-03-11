Javon Hargrave headshot

Javon Hargrave News: Inks two-year deal with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Packers agreed to terms with Hargrave on a two-year, $23 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hargrave was released by Minnesota in a cost-cutting move earlier in the day Wednesday. He quickly lands back on his feet with the division-rival Packers. Now 33 years old, Hargrave remains productive after accruing 52 tackles (18 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season contests in 2025. He figures to slot in at nose tackle for Green Bay.

Javon Hargrave
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Hargrave See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Hargrave See More
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
74 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
76 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
77 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
80 days ago