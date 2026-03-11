Javon Hargrave News: Inks two-year deal with Green Bay

The Packers agreed to terms with Hargrave on a two-year, $23 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hargrave was released by Minnesota in a cost-cutting move earlier in the day Wednesday. He quickly lands back on his feet with the division-rival Packers. Now 33 years old, Hargrave remains productive after accruing 52 tackles (18 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season contests in 2025. He figures to slot in at nose tackle for Green Bay.