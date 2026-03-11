Javon Hargrave News: Let go by Vikings
Hargrave is slated to be released by Minnesota on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hargrave's release doesn't come as a surprise, as the team informed him of the planned transaction early March and a trade never seemed likely to materialized. The veteran defensive tackle stands to draw solid interest as a free agent.
