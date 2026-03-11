Javon Hargrave headshot

Javon Hargrave News: Let go by Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Hargrave is slated to be released by Minnesota on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hargrave's release doesn't come as a surprise, as the team informed him of the planned transaction early March and a trade never seemed likely to materialized. The veteran defensive tackle stands to draw solid interest as a free agent.

