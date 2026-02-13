Javon Hargrave headshot

Javon Hargrave News: Notches 3.5 sacks in 10th season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Hargrave recorded 52 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble and a recovered fumble over 16 games (15 starts) during the 2025 season.

Hargrave was limited to just three games with San Francisco in 2024 due to a triceps injury, but he remained healthy throughout the 2025 campaign -- his first with Minnesota. However, he couldn't approach his career-high mark of 11.0 sacks, and 2.0 of the veteran defensive lineman's 3.5 total sacks came in Week 1. Hargrave signed a two-year contract last March, so he's tentatively slated to return to Minnesota for the 2026 campaign.

Javon Hargrave
Minnesota Vikings
