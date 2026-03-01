Javon Hargrave News: Set to be cut by Minnesota
The Vikings informed Hargrave that he will be released at the start of the league year March 11 barring a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Sunday.
Hargrave was set to enter the second and final year of his contract in 2026, but his departure will save the Vikings approximately $10.9 million in salary cap space. The veteran defensive tackle finished the 2025 regular season with 52 tackles (18 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 games. Once the move is official, Hargrave should draw plenty of interest from teams looking to add a veteran defensive lineman in free agency.
