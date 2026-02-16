Javon Kinlaw News: Sets new career high in tackles
Kinlaw recorded 43 total tackles (24 solo) and a forced fumble over 17 contests during the 2025 regular season.
Kinlaw joined the Commanders ahead of the 2025 campaign, inking a three-year, $45 million contract with the team. The defensive tackle was able to secure a career-high 43 takedowns on the season, finishing behind only Daron Payne (46) on Washington's defensive line. Kinlaw has now played in all 17 of his team's regular-season contests in each of the last three campaigns, and he'll look to continue his productive run in 2026.
