Javontae Jean-Baptiste Injury: Gets clearance to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Washington designated Jean-Baptiste (ankle) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday.

Jean-Baptiste has spent the Commanders' last five games on the sidelines due to an ankle issue he picked up in Week 6 at Baltimore, but he now appears to be on track to return to action soon. His name will be one to watch for when Washington releases its last official practice reports of the week Thursday and Friday.

