Javontae Jean-Baptiste headshot

Javontae Jean-Baptiste News: Plays in Friday contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Jean-Baptiste made two tackles (one solo) during Friday night's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Jean-Baptiste played 30 defensive snaps for the Commanders. The weakside linebacker was on the field for 55 percent of the team's defensive plays. For the 24-year-old to move up the depth chart before cutdown day, he will likely need to make more splash plays in next Saturday's preseason showdown against the Lions.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Washington Commanders
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