Javontae Jean-Baptiste News: Plays in Friday contest
Jean-Baptiste made two tackles (one solo) during Friday night's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Jean-Baptiste played 30 defensive snaps for the Commanders. The weakside linebacker was on the field for 55 percent of the team's defensive plays. For the 24-year-old to move up the depth chart before cutdown day, he will likely need to make more splash plays in next Saturday's preseason showdown against the Lions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javontae Jean-Baptiste See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javontae Jean-Baptiste See More