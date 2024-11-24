Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Javontae Jean-Baptiste headshot

Javontae Jean-Baptiste News: Returning to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 9:39am

Jean-Baptiste (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

After being a full participant at each practice during Week 12 prep, Jean-Baptiste was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he'll officially shake off a questionable tag and make his first appearance since Week 6. In six games this season, Jean-Baptiste has recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two QB hits as a reserve.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now