Javontae Jean-Baptiste News: Returning to action
Jean-Baptiste (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
After being a full participant at each practice during Week 12 prep, Jean-Baptiste was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he'll officially shake off a questionable tag and make his first appearance since Week 6. In six games this season, Jean-Baptiste has recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two QB hits as a reserve.
