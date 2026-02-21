Javonte Williams Injury: Inks three-year deal with Dallas
Williams (shoulder) and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The new deal includes $16 million in guaranteed money and ensures that Williams doesn't enter the new league year as an unrestricted free agent. The North Carolina product inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March of 2025 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos, and he enjoyed a breakout season in his first year with Dallas, when he turned 252 carries into 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes (on 51 targets) for 137 yards and two scores over 16 regular-season games. The deal solidifies Williams as the Cowboys' RB1 while Malik Davis (eye) and 2025 fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue both operate in rotational roles.
