Javonte Williams News: Backfield untouched by NFL Draft

The Cowboys did not add to the running back position in the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving Williams (shoulder) positioned to reprise a bell cow role, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Williams re-signed with Dallas via three-year, $24 million deal in February after putting together a breakout campaign with the team in 2025, totaling 252 carries for 1,201 rushing yards (4.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns across 16 regular-season appearances. He also secured 35 of 51 targets for 137 yards and two scores. Given that the No. 2 role behind Williams appears open to a competition between Malik Davis (eye), Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah and Israel Abanikanda, Dallas had appeared a candidate to add playmaking upside to the backfield via the NFL Draft, particularly in the form of a pass-catching complement. Instead, fourth-round offensive lineman Drew Shelton represents the team's main addition on offense, and Williams retains a clear path to a workhorse role. Williams missed Week 18 due to a shoulder issue but is presumably ready for the start of spring activities.