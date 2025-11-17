Williams topped 20 rushing attempts for the first time this season and turned in an efficient effort. Seven of his 22 attempts went for a gain of at least six yards, and he reached 80 rushing yards for the sixth time on the campaign. While it was a solid showing on the field, Williams' fantasy performance was something of a letdown, as he failed to find the end zone and remained uninvolved as a pass catcher. After tallying multiple catches in five of Dallas' first six contests, he has only one catch in four straight contests.