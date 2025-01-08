Javonte Williams News: Eight total touches in Week 18

Williams rushed five times for 28 yards and caught three of four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.

Williams played a minimal role in the ground attack Sunday, with fellow running backs Jaleel McLaughlin (16 carries) and Audric Estime (12 carries) getting much more work as ball carriers. The 24-year-old should continue to see a light role as part of a three-headed backfield committee when the Broncos visit Buffalo on Sunday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.