Jawaan Taylor

Jawaan Taylor Injury: Diagnosed with strained knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Coach Andy Reid said Taylor suffered a strained knee in Saturday's win over the Texans, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Taylor will have just four days to get ready for next Wednesday's Christmas Day date with the Steelers. Rookie Kingsley Suamataia replaced Taylor at right tackle against Houston and would be the logical choice to fill in there next week if Taylor can't play.

Jawaan Taylor
Kansas City Chiefs
